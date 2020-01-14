Boman Irani to play Ranveer Singh's onscreen father in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Yash Raj Films' upcoming comedy

Boman Irani will essay the role of Ranveer Singh's onscreen father in Yash Raj Film's upcoming quirky comedy, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Billed as a quirky comedy, the film will be helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, and will be set in Gujarat. According to a press release, Singh's character will be seen "championing the cause of women empowerment."

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story. For me, Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for and talent like him comes once in many, many years. He has written something exceptionally thought provoking that delivers a powerful message in the most entertaining and humorous manner. It is a pleasure to collaborate with YRF on this special project that I’m sure will touch the hearts of audience across our country," Irani said in a statement.

Here is Yash Raj Films' announcement

Speaking about working with Singh, Irani said, "Working with Ranveer is always fun. He is a powerhouse performer who gives his all in every scene and as an artist, it is amazing to creatively collaborate with such people. I’m playing his father and we have a very interesting relationship for people to find out when they see the film."

Besides Singh and Irani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Arjun Reddy and 100% Kadhal actress Shalini Pandey in an important role. This film will mark her Bollywood debut.

The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Singh's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) as well as Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Sharma's last venture as a producer was Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga.

Irani's films from 2019 include Total Dhamaal, PM Narendra Modi, Kaappaan, Made in China, and Dharma Productions' Netflix venture Drive. He will reunite with Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, based on the Indian cricket team's World Cup victory against the West Indies. Irani has been cast as former opening batsman and wicket-keeper, Farokh Engineer, who was one of the commentators at the 1983 World Cup.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 13:25:03 IST