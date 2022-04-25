Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has entered the Rs 900 crore club at the global box office. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The pan-India action-thriller is currently busy shattering records at the domestic as well as global market. Talking about its Hindi version, it remained the first choice for the cine-goers despite the release of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

The film raked in Rs 22.68 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 321.12 crore. It has beaten films like Padmaavat, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and War to become the sixth-highest grossing film of all time. In the upcoming days, it will surpass the business of Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju to grab the third spot on the list.

Highest-grossing films of all time (Hindi)

Baahubali (Hindi) - Rs. 511 crore nett

Dangal - Rs. 387.39 crore nett

Sanju - Rs. 342 crore nett

PK - Rs. 340 crore nett

Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 339.70 crore nett

KGF 2 (Hindi) - Rs 321.12 crore* nett

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 320.24 crore nett

War - Rs. 317.91 crore nett

Padmaavat - Rs. 302.15 crore nett

Sultan - Rs. 300.45 crore nett

Since two Bollywood biggies, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 are arriving this week, KGF 2 will face a solid screen crunch at the box office.

However, the film has already turned out to be a global blockbuster as it has earned over Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and others in prominent roles.

It is bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The music of the KGF 2 is composed by Ravi Basrur while the camera is cranked by Bhuvan Gowda.

