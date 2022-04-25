Yash's KGF 2 (Hindi) beats War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become sixth-highest grosser of all-time
Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has entered the Rs 900 crore club at the global box office. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.
Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The pan-India action-thriller is currently busy shattering records at the domestic as well as global market. Talking about its Hindi version, it remained the first choice for the cine-goers despite the release of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.
The film raked in Rs 22.68 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 321.12 crore. It has beaten films like Padmaavat, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and War to become the sixth-highest grossing film of all time. In the upcoming days, it will surpass the business of Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju to grab the third spot on the list.
Highest-grossing films of all time (Hindi)
Baahubali (Hindi) - Rs. 511 crore nett
Dangal - Rs. 387.39 crore nett
Sanju - Rs. 342 crore nett
PK - Rs. 340 crore nett
Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 339.70 crore nett
KGF 2 (Hindi) - Rs 321.12 crore* nett
Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 320.24 crore nett
War - Rs. 317.91 crore nett
Padmaavat - Rs. 302.15 crore nett
Sultan - Rs. 300.45 crore nett
Since two Bollywood biggies, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 are arriving this week, KGF 2 will face a solid screen crunch at the box office.
However, the film has already turned out to be a global blockbuster as it has earned over Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and others in prominent roles.
It is bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The music of the KGF 2 is composed by Ravi Basrur while the camera is cranked by Bhuvan Gowda.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Will Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 challenge the first-day collections of Baahubali 2 and War? Trade expert spills the beans
Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 is set to have a grand release this Thursday. The action-thriller is expected to shatter several records at the box office.
KGF Chapter 2: More or less the same recipe as Chapter 1, but overcooked
Subhash K Jha says KGF2's one of the biggest disappointments is the purported mortal combat between the two stars, Yash and Sanjay Dutt.
KGF 2 sound corrected across theatres in India
The iniquitous error in the sound-mixing of the Hindi version of Yash starrer KGF 2 has now been acknowledged and corrected by its producers.