Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Singh to make Bollywood debut opposite Randeep Hooda in Rajkumar Santoshi's next

Yami Gautam's younger sister, Surilie Jasraj Singh, will have her big Bollywood launch with Rajkumar Santoshi's period drama on the Battle of Saragarhi. Surilie will be playing the female lead in the film opposite Randeep Hooda.

Super excited for my little boo @surilieggautam on her debut “Battle of Saragarhi” with the one and only #rajkumarsantoshi !! 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 pic.twitter.com/BYYEUQ0oK1 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 23, 2018

Surilie, who is married to late comedian Jaspal Bhatti's son Jasraj Singh, was launched in 2012 in Punjabi films with Bhatti-starrer Power Cut. While travelling for the promotions of the film, the team had met with an accident in which Jaspal passed away. It was the same accident which left the actress injured. Now, after six years, she will be seen on the big screen in her debut Bollywood film. The shooting of this historical saga starts in May.

Surilie shared how she prepped for the film and told Mumbai Mirror, “I’d met Raj sir last year when he narrated the script and I fell in love with it. I’m playing Havildar Ishar Singh’s wife, Jiwani. It’s a character that reflects strength and confidence. Being launched by Raj sir is a dream come true. I spent a good time prepping for my launch. We’ll also be working on my dialogue delivery, body language as we look at references for the perfect look as well. I’ve been reading up about the character online for prep too,” she said.

Though Yami, Surilie and Rajkumar Santoshi were spotted posing for a selfie together hinting at the big sister's support to the younger one, it was sometime last year only when Yami was quoted by DNA as saying that Surilie is not interested in Bollywood. “She’s just done one movie and is not really into acting. I don’t think she has any plans of coming into Bollywood because she is already working," said the Vicky Donor actress.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 12:58 PM