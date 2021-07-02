This is the second time Yami Gautam has been summoned by the ED as she could not depose the first time. The summon, however, is not linked to a case of money laundering.

Actor Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, as per a News18 Mumbai reporter. The summon is not linked to a money laundering offence.

They said the 32-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the central probe agency next week on 7 July at the office of the central probe agency in south Mumbai.

She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, as per the News18 reporter.

The case, official sources said, pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a private bank account.

The investigation is being done under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), according to the News18 reporter.

Gautam has worked in a number of Hindi films, apart from a few made in Tamil and Telugu. She was last seen in Netflix India film Ginny Weds Sunny.

Last month, she got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, with whom she had worked in 2019 military action film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

