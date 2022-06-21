On this World Music Day, we explore Hrithik Roshan's musical offerings, apart from being one of the finest actors and dancers the country has ever seen.

When we said Hrithik Roshan was a ‘complete’ superstar, we weren’t kidding. In the past, Hrithik Roshan lent his voice for songs like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's 'Senorita', Guzaarish’s 'What A Wonderful World' and 'Kites In the Sky' from Kites and is often seen crooning on his social media posts including Koi Mil Gaya’s 'Jaadoo' on a throwback BTS post from the sets of Super 30 and the classic 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' among others.

Music has always been in the superstar’s blood. His grandfather Roshanlal was a celebrated musician, his grandmother Ira Roshan too had sung for films including a duet with Lata Mangeshkar for the film Anokha Pyaar in 1948 and his uncle Rajesh Roshan has been a prominent music composer for over 50 years. Music was always a part of Hrithik Roshan’s life and he often channels this artistic inclination by singing or playing the piano, a skill he developed during the lockdown.

In fact, the superstar had even voiced his plans to resume his music lessons during the filming for Kaabil. He was quoted saying, “Music is in my blood and I would love to resume my music lessons after completing the shoot for Kaabil. Learning should be a constant in life and since it is music, it will be rejuvenating too." The actor had even directed this passion via WhiteHat music’s ‘Vedantu 21 Day Challenge’, which brought out the desire to learn music and encourage children to pick up instruments and discover their passion for music.

Despite no formal training in music, Hrithik Roshan has made great headway, whether it was a public performance for a charity event, bringing in Rajesh Roshan’s birthday with a special piano and guitar performance of ‘Allah Ke Bande’ over video call or singing his parent’s favourite songs on their anniversary, the superstar has always made music a big part of celebrations. In fact, the actor was also instrumental in nailing the line for the Krrish 3 track ‘Dil Tu Hi Bata, Kahaan Tha Chhupa, Kyun Aaj Suni, Teri Dhadkan Pehli Baar’ when he walked in on a music sitting with his uncle and father and spontaneously sung the lines on the tune. The superstar is now even more pumped about venturing deeper into the music space, given that his son Hrehaan Roshan has signed up to pursue a degree in music, continuing the family’s musical legacy.

Given that Hrithik always manages to surprise us with his skills behind the mike, then behind the piano and even over his social media, we can’t wait to see what the superstar has in store for us, especially in the music arena.

