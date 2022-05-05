Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have shared screen space in films like Khakee, Sooryavanshi, Insan, Suhaag and others.

Akshay Kumar has become a prominent name in the world of showbiz over the years. The Khiladi of Bollywood has completed three long decades of entertaining the audience with some blockbuster hits.

To mark the completion of his 30-year journey, his fellow Bollywood actor and buddy Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to share an exclusive picture with him, penning down a congratulatory wish for a successful journey ahead. The Runway 34 actor also added that he will always be cheering and rooting for Akshay in the coming years.

Ajay Devgn captioned the photo saying, “Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you.” Akshay took no time to thank Ajay Devgan for being a supportive figure.

Earlier, the Yash Raj Films also posted a video on their Twitter account to celebrate the exceptional journey of Akshay Kumar in the Indian film industry. In the video, Akshay is gifted an exclusive poster of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan which is specially designed with the cutouts of Akshay’s Bollywood hits till now. Following the thread, YRF also announced the release date of Prithviraj which will hit theatres on 3 June. Quoting the tweet, Akshay thanked Yash Raj Films for the great surprise on this occasion. He seemed quite excited to get featured as a historical character on the silver screen.

30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June. https://t.co/nEpxCkPSq3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 4, 2022

Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut in the lead role in 1991’s romantic-action movie named Saugandh. Since then, he has been a part of almost 145 movies including some groundbreaking Bollywood franchises like Hera Pheri, Housefull, Khiladi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, OMG: Oh my god, Boss and many more. He has also added some exciting upcoming movies like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, Selfiee to his pipeline.

Earlier in April, Akshay Kumar faced some controversies regarding his appearance with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in an advertisement for an eminent tobacco-selling brand. Following the criticism, the actor sought an apology from his fans and assured them that he will be mindful while making choices in future.

