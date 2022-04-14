As Alia Bhatt is set to tie the knot today with Ranbir Kapoor, an old interview of the actress is going viral on the internet. In the conversation, the actress is showering love and praises on her Brahmastra costar.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is currently underway at the Vastu apartment and fans have been glued to their mobile and laptop screens to catch each and every update about this big event. While we can't wait to see the couple as bride and groom, a throwback interview of Alia Bhatt is going viral on social media, where she showered praises on Ranbir Kapoor.

In the interview with Filmfare, when Alia was asked when she decided Ranbir is the guy for her, she replied, “When I met him for the first time in my life. Again, let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better than I am.”

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt has auditioned for the role of a small kid in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black in which Ranbir Kapoor was the assistant director. The duo will share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid fame. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles with a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. The film is set to hit the screens on September 9.

Ahead of the wedding, the makers of Brahmastra had released the promo of the melodious track Kesariya, which went viral on social in no time. The beautiful track is shot at the ghats of Varanasi.

