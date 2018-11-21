Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 'take different paths' to their Bengaluru wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host their first of the two wedding receptions tonight on 21 November. They have flown down to Bengaluru, where the couple will celebrate their nuptials with the actress' friends in her hometown. But before they do so, they have already passed the compatibility test set up by the ones who have been a part of their lives more than they have been of each other over the past week - the paparazzi.

The paps captured the newly married couple at the Mumbai airport, where they were heading to Bangalore for their reception. In a video that has now gone viral, they are seen walking along inside the airport but not hand in hand. Their lack of physical intimacy must have made the paparazzi suspicious, as their prying eyes followed the couple inside the airport in order to investigate whether there are any cracks (already!) in the marriage of the DeepVeer.

But much to their relief, DeepVeer were seen engaging in a conversation, smiling. They did not manage to hold their hands as they were busy following different paths to the same destination. While Ranveer descended the escalator, Deepika took the stairs. While this could be attributed to the fact that she has to loose oodles of weight before her wedding reception, the speculation was ruled out, as the adrenaline charged Ranveer is not the one to get intimidated by stairs. The paparazzi concluded that the two stars are just 'different'. While Ranveer may want to reach his destination quickly, Deepika is taking her own sweet time to do the same.

But do the paths really matter when the destination is the same? Nah. More power to the 'it' couple in town.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 12:07 PM