Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek features Manoj Pahwa, Andrea Kevischusa, JD Chakravarthy and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on 27 May.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing an undercover cop in his upcoming political action thriller, Anek. The film's trailer was dropped last week and Khurrana has now posted a promo giving fans a glimpse into his dual identities in the film - Aman and Joshua.

The video shows the actor successfully evading a lie detector test while keeping his original identity undisclosed in a hostile environment. Ayushmann convinces the antagonists into believing that he is a cafe owner, Joshua as he hides his original identity of a cop named Aman.

Set in the backdrop of insurgency in the Northeast, director Anubhav Sinha's Anek shows the strenuous training that an undercover agent undergoes. The lead actor Khurrana plays an agent who has been tasked with dealing with separatist groups in the region. The film has been shot in real-life locations in Assam and Meghalaya.

Talking about his character in the film, Ayushmann Khurrana said that audiences will get to see him in a never-before avatar in Anek. He added that while he had played a cop in films like Article 15, it is the first time he will be seen playing an undercover cop living two identities. "Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent," the actor said, adding that the character knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect. "I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t done before," he added. Khurrana further said, "I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film."

Apart from Khurrana, Anek features Manoj Pahwa, Andrea Kevischusa, JD Chakravarthy and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on 27 May. The film was originally slated to hit the theatres in September last year but was pushed further due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anek marks the reunion of Ayushmann with director Anubhav Sinha after the release of Article 15 in 2019.

