There is no denying the fact that ever since filmmaker Ayan Mukerji announced his ambitious multi-starrer project Brahmastra, fans have been desperately waiting to relish the experience on the big screen. Continuing to pile up on the hype around the concept of the magnum opus, Ayan Mukerji, spilled the beans on the “inspiration” behind Brahmastra. Revealing the “vision” behind Brahmastra, the filmmaker shared a video on his official Instagram account, today, 17 August, wherein he explained what inspired him to come out with the concept of the adventure action film. While sharing the video, Ayan wrote in the caption in Hindi, “Inspirations…Brahmastra ko roshni dene wali prerna (Inspiration that illuminates Brahmastra.)”

The video opens with Ranbir Kapoor’s voice in the background talking about light and its power. Later, in the video Ayan Mukerji reveals that the seeds of the movie’s concept were sown in his mind during his childhood. “As a child, I grew up loving stories from Indian mythology,” said Mukerji, as he began talking about the inspiration behind the film. Reportedly, the film has its roots set deep in Indian culture and mythology. Mukerji added, “My father used to tell me a lot about our powerful gods and goddesses and I would sit immersed in these words for hours.” In the now-viral video, the filmmaker talks about his fascination with the mythological stories of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Indian goddesses including Kaali and Durga.



Apart from mythological stories, several Hollywood books and films also had a crucial role in shaping the story of Brahmastra. Mukerji added, “Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter were my all-time favourite books. I observed how Hollywood was using technology to bring their stories to life.” Besides the vision and concept, another reason why the internet can’t stop buzzing over it is that this will be the first time that any movie will bring together Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt onscreen. For those who don’t know, Brahmastra will be a three-part film franchise and marks the start of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. The movie will witness its theatrical release on 9 September, and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

