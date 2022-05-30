Fans shower flowers on Team Major in Vizag after the special screening of the film.

Adivi Sesh and the Major Team have been incessantly promoting the film in various cities. The makers showcased the film to the audience in advance as a special preview in Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Mumbai.

On May 29, the Major Team visited Vizag (Visakhapatnam) for the special screening of the film. The team received a warm welcome from the fans in Vizag, the love for this film is humongous and the craze has led to all pre-screening shows being houseful, there were around 1000 fans present for the screening and it received a thunderous response.

The star cast of Major - Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala made a grand entry in a black Jeep. The fans enthusiastically welcomed the Major team and exhibited their love by conferring them with flower garlands and a shower of flowers on them.

The team was overwhelmed by the response they received and they are eagerly looking forward to the theatrical release.

Major releases nationwide on June 3.

