Vishal Bhardwaj returns to Shakespeare after Rangoon, will adapt the Bard's Twelfth Night on screen

Right after the Rangoon debacle, director Vishal Bhardwaj is falling back to his love for William Shakespeare and his creations. It is reported that the Omkara director is all set to adapt Twelfth Night, a comedy written by the Bard in the 17th century.

The Times of India reports that Vishal has zeroed on a comedy trilogy with contemporary India in the backdrop. He confirmed the news to the same publication by saying,"I have had a lot of people come up to me and ask me when am I going to adapt a Shakespearean comedy for the big screen. The first film in the trilogy will be based on the Twelfth Night. The film will be called Chaudhvin Ki Raat. I want to throw light on the politics, culture and music of contemporary India."

While the script and the title are in place, the Haider director claimed to be in a tizzy on finalising a female who would be able to play the role of twins, a boy and a girl. This will be the very first time in Indian cinema that an actress would portray both a boy and a girl. Vishal also added that he will be joining hands with Gulzar for this film. Gulzar has been part of most of his films in the past too.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 16:12 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 16:12 PM