Vikrant Massey on juggling 2 projects simultaneously, 'Its a very exciting time at work right now'.

Vikrant Massey is currently enjoying an exciting time in his career. The versatile actor who recently wrapped the shoot of Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan has been flooded with praise ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Forensic took the internet by storm!

Having made an impact in the very first glimpse of the psychological thriller, Vikrant Massey jetted off to Delhi to shoot for his upcoming crime thriller Sector 36, produced by Maddock Films. The actor will be stationed in the capital city for a month-long schedule of the film, something he is extremely excited about.

Says Vikrant Massey, “We have started with the shoot of Sector 36 in Delhi and I am so glad that it's finally announced because I was really waiting to talk about this one for a while, plus Forensic is also coming soon and the response that its trailer has got with everyone giving Johnny so much love, has been really encouraging.. so it's a very exciting time at work right now and I am enjoying every bit of it”.

The highly talented and skilled star is all set to be seen in Forensic alongside Radhika Apte and Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan.

