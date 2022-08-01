Sharing his excitement Vikrant shares “I really wish Sajan Prakash all the very best and keep my fingers crossed that he gets us the medals with his spell at the Games.'

Recently, actor Vikrant Massey was appointed as an official friend for the prestigious Swiss watch brand Longines, in India. The brand which is known for its quality of products has appointed an Indian face to be a friend very rarely, in fact, Vikrant is the first male actor to be one.

Vikrant will be seen representing as a friend of the Swiss watch brand who are the official partner and timekeeper of 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (England). Recently, at a event, Vikrant Massey and ace swimmer Sajan Prakash celebrated the launch of the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games Watch in India in Delhi.

Sharing his excitement Vikrant shares, "I really wish Sajan Prakash all the very best and keep my fingers crossed that he gets us the medals with his spell at the Games. As a proud Indian, I would love to see India at the top of the medal tally."

He shared another post on Instagram and wrote- "Can’t wait to witness CWG live in Birmingham with team Longines – the official timekeepers of the Games."

Massey is all set to share screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight and will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Sector 36. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera in 2013 and was then seen in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Haseen Dillruba, A Death In The Gunj, Forensic, Chhapaak, Love Hostel, Half Girlfriend, Ginny Weds Sunny, 14 Phere, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Cargo, and many more.

