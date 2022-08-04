Vikrant Massey cheers for Team India at Commonwealth Games ’22 in Birmingham
Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared some of his pictures and wrote- 'Time to celebrate our Gold Medal wins.'
As Vikrant Massey was appointed as the official friend for the Swiss watch brand Longines, in India, the actor was recently seen cheering for Team India at Commonwealth Games ’22 in Birmingham.
Vikrant has been showing his delight in his association with the brand while the actor was recently seen celebrating India’s Gold Medal Victory in Table Tennis at CWG 2022. The actor was seen holding the Indian Flag and the joy and prestige were clearly visible on his face.
Taking to his Instagram, Massey shared some of his pictures and wrote- "Time to celebrate our Gold Medal wins."
Recently, at an event, Vikrant Massey and ace swimmer Sajan Prakash celebrated the launch of the Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games Watch in India in Delhi.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing his excitement Vikrant shares, "I really wish Sajan Prakash all the very best and keep my fingers crossed that he gets us the medals with his spell at the Games. As a proud Indian, I would love to see India at the top of the medal tally."
Massey is all set to share screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight and will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's Sector 36. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera in 2013 and was then seen in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Haseen Dillruba, A Death In The Gunj, Forensic, Chhapaak, Love Hostel, Half Girlfriend, Ginny Weds Sunny, 14 Phere, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Cargo, and many more.
