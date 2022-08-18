In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Vijay Varma opens up about working with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Sharma, Vijay Maurya and more.

Vijay Varma, an Indian actor, started his career as a theatre artist and did numerous plays. He got his first break in the short film 'Shor.' He is a film fanatic and watches at least one film everyday. He worked with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Sharma and Vijay Maurya and others for the film Darlings. He played the role of an abusive husband, Hamza where he pushed Alia down the stairs while she was pregnant. He was getting ample hatred from the audience for his horrifying behavior with his lady.

When you were approached for this film, you said yes because of its plot or core idea which deals with domestic violence?

I was completely pulled towards the script, how radical, how electric, how funny and how new it is. We have not seen movies like this. It was an interesting take on broken marriage and terribly flawed characters.

What reactions were you getting on social media regarding your performance in Darlings?

It has been very interesting bunch of reactions , getting a lot of hate.

Any favorite compliment you got from fans, friends or family?

Yeah, there has been so many coming in, and they are all so good. It is nice to get a word of encouragement from solid directors that I aspire to work with someday, Shriram Raghwan said to me good things, Shakun Batra did, David sir called me. So the spectrum is pretty wide and solid.





Which scene was the toughest one to shoot?

I guess in the police station when I go under the influence of the drug they gave me, where I am suppose to report complaint against the mother and the daughter, and I am not able to utter a single word because I am just heavily medicated, it was tough because I did not know how to do this and I am clearly not given any substance , I took the performance as original in my head.

The scene where you were pushing Alia while she is pregnant seems to be a very hard-hitting moment. What was going through your mind while shooting that scene?

So it was an interesting scene because I remember how Jasmeet wanted to take it, we showed him entering the building, climb up the ladder, we showed like a monster is reaching and then he is looking for her around the house, going from one room to another and his anger is building and the exchange is also very interesting, we just assume that she is cheating on him, "Kabse chal raha hai kamasutra" and all the things that he is saying. To grip in fear, I could see fear in Alia's eyes and it had to go to some place where I had to drag her in the balcony and take her to the stairs and get really angry and just leave her. This was the graph that we wanted to achieve and the only way to achieve is to play true to the character in the relationship and I feel my motivation was completely overtaken by jealousy that this beautiful wife that I have which I have been trying my best to hold onto, is sleeping with another man. These are the kind of motivations I gave for Hamza.

What were your biggest learnings while performing with Alia, Shefali and Vijay Maurya?

I think with Alia it is just probably one of the finest switch on switch off actor I have seen, like she will immediately transform in 2 seconds between cuts. Incredible how command she has over her craft, over her emotions, she is sharp and she is almost like a brilliant astrophysicist trying to decode several formulas at once and she can produce an expression that just immediately gives me so much. Shefali, her eyes speak the most, a prominent communicator of emotions and purely with her eyes. it was great to see her like that. Vijay Maurya is an encyclopedia of Bombay, the language, the lingo and cultures that they bring. So I am constantly downloading information from him. that word when I say "Tom Cruise" works so brilliantly because I saw it at the screening and everybody started laughing.

Any upcoming projects you would be having?

I would be having a lot of upcoming projects. Three of them I have finished shooting, there is 'Dehad' with Reema Kaki, there is 'Devotion of suspect X' adaptation with Sujoy Ghosh and the other one, but yes these two for now.

