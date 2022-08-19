Vijay Varma reveals that in a conversation during the shoot days, his Darlings director Jasmeet told him, 'You are not at all Hamza when you are drunk'.

After his most recent film, Darlings, Vijay Varma has occasionally proven to be one of Bollywood's best actors, and now there is no denying his star power as well. The actor, Hamza, who astounded us with his brilliant portrayal in a gruesome role as the alcoholic and violent husband, discusses how he prepared for the part.

In a recent interview, Vijay Varma discussed how he practised for his role as an alcoholic by suggesting to his director Jasmeet K. Reen that he perform three scenes with the assistants in their office while drinking and then the same scenes without drinking in reality. He told Jasmeet, "I wanted to do this exercise with you so that you can see what difference I have when I am under the influence of alcohol".

Later on, when Vijay reached out to Jasmeet to know how the exercise worked, she said "You please stay away from alcohol, because you are not at all Hamza when you are drunk" to which the actor said, "Because there was a constant grin on my face", as he could not stop smiling in the entire tape, while drunk, even in the angry scenes. He adds, "I can never be angry and violent when I am drunk. That bone doesn't exist much in me, I can be angry but not in a very poisonous volcanic way," concluding how the exercise was a failure for them both.

While Vijay's character of Hamza has brought a wave of hatred into his DMs, it only goes on to show how much the audience loved his performance. He has been hailed by critics and audiences everywhere earning himself the new moniker of 'Versatile Varma'.

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.

