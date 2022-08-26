Ananya Panday, who plays Vijay Deverakonda's love interest was paid Rs 3 crore for the movie. Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan, who played pivotal roles, were given Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

Vijay Deverakonda, whose Hindi debut Liger released recently, had reportedly charged Rs 35 crore for the film. As per news reports, Ananya Panday, who plays his love interest was paid Rs 3 crore for the movie. Furthermore, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan, who played pivotal roles in Liger, were given Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively. Liger released on Thursday, but it has yet to make its presence felt at the box-office. The film has received criticism for its plot, although Vijay Deverakonda’s performance as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter has been appreciated.

Liger sees Vijay Deverakonda play the titular character, who comes to Mumbai with his mother (Ramya Krishnan) to make it big in the world of MMA fighting. Born with a stutter, Liger tries to make his way ahead in life. While doing so, he faces several obstacles. The movie also sees Mike Tyson in a cameo appearance.

Liger has failed to perform as per expectations till now. The movie collected Rs 24.5 crore on its opening day, as per AndhraBoxOffice.com. This is far below the prediction by film pundits. According to the website, while the Telugu version of Liger minted Rs 15 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Hindi version opened below par. The Hindi version of Liger could earn only Rs 5 crore on day 1.

Ahead of the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had gone on a promotional blitz. The duo had even appeared on Koffee With Karan recently. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and director Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects have produced the movie.

Before the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda had spoken up about the boycott trend currently gaining traction on social media. The Arjun Reddy actor stated the cast and crew had put their hearts into making this film. “With Liger we expected a bit of drama…but we’ll fight. We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now”. He ended by saying, “Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge!”

