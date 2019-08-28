Vidya Balan on casting couch: There's no opportunity big enough to compromise on your safety

Vidya Balan has often made it clear she does not shy away from sharing her past experiences. During the success interviews of her latest hit, Mission Mangal, she shared that one of the directors from South asked her to meet her in private, and insisted her to go to a room.

However, in five minutes, he left as Vidya kept the door of the room open. Recently at a book launch, she recalled the incident and added, "Honestly I have forgotten about the incident because thankfully nothing happened. But that day, in the course of an interview, I remembered it after years. But I was fortunate that nothing happened to me. There was no force, no molestation."

Basking in the success of Mission Mangal the actress said that one should not fall prey into casting couch as there is enough work out there. "I think no opportunity should be big enough for you to compromise on your safety. There's a lot of work out there. If you are good and believe in yourself, I think nothing is impossible. Don't give into people who use this as a bait." Vidya asserted.

On the work front, Vidya Balan will soon get into the shoes, by the end of this week, as Shakuntala Devi in a biopic directed by Anu Menon. She is also very excited to play Indira Gandhi in a web series, directed by Ritesh Batra, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films. She is also all set to turn producer with a short film titled Natkhat , that stars her in the lead role and also marks her digital debut, and will be co-produced by RSVP Films.

In an interview to Firstpost , she said, "Though I've been announced as a co-producer, I've only taken the credit for it. Since I liked the subject so much, Ronnie asked me if I want to produce it as well. But he has a proper team in place, that is looking into producing the film."

