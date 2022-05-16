During their stay in New York, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif went bowling, met with friends and also visited Priyanka Chopra’s popular Indian restaurant in the city.

It is true that we can't get enough of Bollywood's one of the most loved couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. And, today being his 34th birthday of the B-Town heartthrob, his dearest wife and actress has shared a super-cute message for the Uri star.

The celeb duo has been vacationing in New York and the pictures of them are sure to give anyone some serious couple goals. This is Kaushal's first birthday with Kaif after their marriage last year.

Wishes have been pouring in for the 34-year-old actor, however, the most special one was certainly from his wife. Kaif took to social media and shared a few mushy photos with Kaushal from their celebrations in New York. She also wrote an adorable note along with it.

"New York Wala Birthday My ❤️ Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER," she wrote. In the pictures, Kaushal could be seen hugging Kaif as they posed against the New York skyline at what looked like a rooftop location.

Check out her post below:

During their stay in New York, Kaushal and Kaif went bowling, met with friends and also visited Priyanka Chopra’s popular Indian restaurant in the city.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was a hush-hush affair which saw heightened security arrangements. The couple tied the knot on 9 December last year at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

On the work front, Kaushal has an exciting slate of projects lined up. He will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan. The actor is also likely to begin shooting for Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will reunite will Salman Khan for Tiger 3. She also has Phone Bhoot, Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

