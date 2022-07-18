Bhupinder Singh passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19.

Legendary ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications at a Mumbai hospital, his wife Mitali Singh said.

He was 82.

Singh was best known for songs such as 'Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute' ("Dharam Kanta"), 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman' ("Sitara"), which he sang with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' ("Mausam"), 'Naam Gum Jayega' ("Kinara").

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh, also a well-known singer, told PTI.

The couple has a son.

In his five-decade long career, the singer, born in Amritsar, Punjab, had worked with the biggest names of the music industry such as Mohammed Rafi, R D Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Singer & Guitarist #BhupinderSingh ‘s demise is a great loss to the film industry especially the music world .

Heartfelt condolences to his wife #Mitalee ji and the entire family.

Will always be remembered through his songs.

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/ocKrf6viDQ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 18, 2022

What a wonderful artiste and a warm person! Extremely sad to hear of Bhupinder ji’s demise today. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace #BhupinderSingh pic.twitter.com/7XtuqlKwqv — Shafqat Amanat Ali (@ShafqatAmanatA) July 18, 2022

In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi. pic.twitter.com/JilqT43XaE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 18, 2022

The couple sang many popular songs, including 'Do Diwane Shahar Mein', 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal' and 'Ek Akela is Shehar Mein' among others.

(PTI)

