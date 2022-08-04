Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away after suffering from a heart condition
Mithilesh Chaturvedi was suffering from a heart condition, which caused his demise in his hometown Lucknow on August 3.
A well-known veteran actor named Mithilesh Chaturvedi has passed away in the evening on August 3. Mithilesh passed away soon after having a heart attack and returning to his hometown, Lucknow to recover.
His son-in-law Ashish, too, mourned the demise by penning an emotional note on Facebook. The note read, "Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek pbete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare."
After learning about the death, the netizens also paid their heartfelt condolences. "Well-known theatre and film actor #MithileshChaturvedi passes away after suffering heart ailment. May his departed soul rest in peace," a social media user tweeted. "Sad news, rest in peace sir," another one wrote.
In addition to many other movies, Mithilesh Chaturvedi appeared in Koi Mil Gaya, Asoka, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, and Ready. The actor reportedly also won a web series role called Talli Jodd.
