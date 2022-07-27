Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has one of the highest production value budgets.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, two Gen Z superstars, are currently part of the stellar cast of Sajid Nadiadwala's eagerly anticipated Bawaal, which is currently filming in Warsaw, Poland. The national award-winning team is working on creating a spectacle in addition to casting one of the best actors. Bawaal has one of Varun Dhawan's highest production value budgets.

A source close to the makers revealed, “We’ve extensively shot the film in the most expensive & interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It’s a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw. We have called for action directors & stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience with a visual treat.

The source further added, “An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with an innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The cost incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far.” says the source.

Recently, a video of Bawaal actor Varun Dhawan went viral saying that the team is headed to Warsaw, Poland for their next schedule.

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April, 2023.

