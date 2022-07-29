Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to defend atrangi ilzaams being levied on him on Amazon miniTV’s courtroom comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai.

As the first celebrity guest to appear on the show Case Toh Banta Hai, Varun Dhawan has to put up with Riteish Deshmukh's hilarious verbal jabs as Janta Ka Lawyer, and defence attorney Varun Sharma will give his side of the story as Bollywood ka Insaaf Specialist. Varun's gracious entrance in the first episode ensures plenty of laughs, drama, and masti. Varun is seen pleading with his namesake lawyer to free him from the atrangi ilzaams Riteish has levelled against him in a video that was just made public a day before the premiere of the show.

“Case Toh Mera Bohot Sahi Bana Hai! A courtroom where the lawyers, judge, opposition, everyone is your friend and they are roasting you in the best and in the most hilarious fashion! Shooting for Case Toh Banta Hai has been fun to be a part of; kudos to the entire team who made this happen. India’s first official court of comedy is set to send audiences into a laughter riot. Watch me fight all these Ilzaams in my episode, which will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV”, said Varun Dhawan.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer. Kusha plays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah. The show will stream on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV starting 29 July.

