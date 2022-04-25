Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. The film is set to hit the screens on 7 April 2023.

The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan turned 35 yesterday. The actor had a working birthday as he celebrated his special day on the sets of his upcoming movie Bawaal with the cast and crew members. The celebration pics were shared on the Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In the first pic, we see Varun Dhawan posing with costar Janhvi Kapoor, directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. In the next photo, the actor is seen feeding a slice of cake to Nitesh while Sajid is standing beside him.

Varun yesterday shared a note along with a birthday celebration pic on Instagram. He wrote, “It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release (sic).”

The actor is currently in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for the shooting of Bawaal. In fact, in the last week, Varun's first look from the sets of the film went viral on social media like a wildfire. It will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including the city of Paris. It marks the reunion of director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who previously delivered a box office blockbuster in the form of Chhichhore.

Bawaal is co-produced by Earth Sky Pictures and written by Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra. The film is set to hit the screens on 7 April, 2023.

