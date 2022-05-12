Starring Avani Rai, Dinkar Sharma and Manya Grover the teaser of Two Sisters And A Husband follows the characters of Tara, Rajat and Amrita and how they face complications that surround them in a rather twisted space.

The movie Two Sisters and a Husband is making it to the news for all the right reasons. After all, none other than one of India's beloved actors, Vicky Kaushal, had announced the movie's official entry into the Tribeca Film Festival. The film's teaser was recently launched to much fanfare and offers movie-lovers an insight into the delicate story of two sisters who are entwined with one another in more ways than just sharing the sisterly bond. The rather complicated drama sees the sisters navigate the delicate space of love and marriage.

Starring Avani Rai, Dinkar Sharma and Manya Grover the teaser follows the characters of Tara, Rajat and Amrita and how they face complications that surround them in a rather twisted space. The teaser has made heads turn with in the industry with praises pouring in for the fresh casting, the team and the core idea. Among others, Nandita Das, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Vasan Bala, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Anurag Kashyap, Bhuvan Bam, have all showered their love on Two Sisters And A Husband.

Talking about the response, Shlok says, “When you are anyway nervous, all this love is comforting and very reassuring. I am just very happy, excited and nervous for Tribeca. Actually, all my emotions are pretty much the same as the day I was to start filming Two Sisters And A Husband. I guess that will never change.’

The movie has been directed by Haraamkhor fame director Shlok Sharma with the story being co-written by Shilpa Srivastava, and produced by Fundamental Pictures and Navin Shetty.

