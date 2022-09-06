Directed by Vikranth Pawar and produced by Banijay Asia, Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya will release from 16th September 2022

When faced with age-old superstitions and myths, one IAS officer sets out on a quest to find the truth in the face of doom. Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming supernatural thriller series, Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya starring Tisca Chopra as an IAS officer, is a dark tale of myths and superstition. Directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair, the series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead’.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi, this nine-episode series releasing on 16th September will also feature actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, amongst others. There are times when some of us have had a supernatural experience. When Tisca Chopra was asked about any incidents that she has experienced in life, she had an interesting tale to narrate.

Actor Tisca Chopra shared, “I most certainly have experienced certain energies, also some weird incidents that have no explanation. One on the Western Express Highway was super scary. Late one night, a terrible accident happened right in front of our eyes, we saw a woman die and when we came back to look for the body, there was nothing!”

The show touches upon society, its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. It takes off when a mining expedition threatens the village fabled with a temple that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. But an IAS officer sets out on a mission to battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. Shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes, the story spells catharsis with cursed caves, hidden treasures and generational secrets.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to join IAS officer Avani Raut as she sets out on a mission to uncover the truth of Shilaspura, streaming exclusively on the platform from September 16th.

