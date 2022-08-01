Sharing the video from an action scene from Baaghi 3, the actor wrote- 'Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank….this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that ive done.'

Tiger Shroff is popular for his kickass action scenes and solid screen presence. The actor amasses a strong fan following for his high octane action stunts and is celebrated nationwide for the same. While the actor makes his action sequences look like a cakewalk, it takes a lot from the actor while filming those scenes.

Apart from extreme practices, Tiger also puts himself at risk of injury while performing these scenes. For such a scene in Baaghi 3, the actor went out and out to execute it and slipped under a massive tank to perform it.

Taking to his social media, Tiger shared a BTS video of the stunt and wrote “Other than the scratches, burns, and claustrophobic feeling under that massive tank….this split under the tank was one of my fav shots that I've done."

The video begins with Tiger intensely gliding under a big tank as a part of a fight sequence in the movie. The video further features a glimpse of his back, full of scratches and marks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Screw Dheela and Rambo.

Tiger Shroff began his career in 2014 along with Kriti Sanon with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti and was then seen in films like Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael, Baaghi 2, War, Student of the Year 2, Baaghi 3, and Heropanti 2. Shroff has always spoken about how he has grown up worshipping his idol Hrithik Roshan and has always been inspired by him. The two shared screen-space in 2019's biggest hit, War. A sequel to that spy thriller is likely to be made.

