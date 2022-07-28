Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have called it quits on their 6-year-long romance.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff appeared to have called it quits on their relationship after dating each other for 6 years. The couple's frequent outings, vacations, dinner dates, and PDA on social media spoke volumes despite their constant silence regarding their alleged romance. After nearly six years of dating, the couple reportedly decided to call it quits. What went wrong between them is still a mystery, though, as neither of them has spoken out much about it or made any official statements.

Over the past year, they have had an on-and-off relationship. One of Tiger's friends admitted that they only recently got to know about it. Disha is close with Tiger's family, meanwhile. She is best friends with the actor's sister Krishna Shroff. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff reportedly wished each other on Instagram for their respective films as reports of their breakup circulated.

The Bareilly-born actress's next film role will be in "Ek Villain Returns," the follow-up to the 2014 smash Ek Villain. 'Yodha,' starring Sidharth Malhotra, 'Project K,' starring Prabhas, and 'KTina,' in which she reportedly will play a devout, small-town Punjabi woman, are additional projects in development for Patani.

She portrays Rasika, a Marathi woman who thinks "greed is good," in "Ek Villain Returns." Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham are also featured in the movie. The movie, which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor through Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will be released on July 29.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, just revealed a brand-new movie called "Screw Dheela." The action film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be produced by Karan Johar. The next film is "Ganpath: Part 1," starring Kriti Sanon. The Vikas Bahl-directed film is currently in production and is scheduled for release around Christmas 2022.

In addition, he will star in "Rambo," which will be directed by "War" director Sidharth Anand, and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," which will be released on Christmas Day 2023.

