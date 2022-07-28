Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt reunite three years after starring together in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in 2019. The similarity was revealed by Varma in a recent interaction.

Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma are coming together once again after the 2019 hit Gully Boy. The duo will now be seen as a married couple in the dark comedy Darlings that will stream on Netflix from August 5. Can you guess what Bhatt and Varma have in common? The revelation was made by Varma in a recent interview.

When asked about his completion of a decade in the industry, he revealed, "It would be in October this year," to which Alia reacted by saying, "Same:, and then he mentioned he had his first release in 2012 October to which she again said, "Same". And while finding this coincidence in their careers, both the actors shook hands and Alia ended up stating their bond as 'Darlings'.

While Vijay Varma made his debut with Chittagong on 12th October in 2012, Alia Bhatt made hers a week later with Student of the Year on 19th October, 2012.

A source close to the actor also revealed how it was Alia who suggested his name for Darlings after having worked with him in Gully Boy because she was highly impressed with the actor's skills and talent. Their upcoming project Darlings also features Shefali Shah in a pivotal role directed by Jasmeet K. Reen.

Alia Bhatt has an exciting line-up of films that include Brahmastra, which finally releases on September 9 in cinemas. It unites her for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. She then has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. This film is directed by Karan Johar, the actress' first director.

Vijay Varma too has an interesting lineup ahead including Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Sumit Saxena's untitled next, and Mirzapur season 3.

