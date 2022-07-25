Created by Manish Hariprasad and directed by Vijay Maurya, Crash Coursestars eight fresh faces - Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, and Anvesha Vij.

The much-anticipated trailer of Crash Course from Amazon Prime Video was released today. The trailer presents an enthralling story of students navigating their highly competitive lives while juggling the demands of student life and developing friendships that would last a lifetime. The captivating trailer offers a glimpse into the various aspects of friendship, love, peer pressure, and competition that they experience while attempting to do well on the entrance exam that will determine their careers. Additionally, it demonstrates the damage that competition among coaching facilities causes to the lives of the students.

Watch the trailer here:

Manish Hariprasad is the creator of Crash Course, which is directed by Vijay Maurya and made by Owlet Films. The 10-episode original drama series features a mix of seasoned and new talent who portray characters who face various challenges as students. Riddhi Kumar is a medical coaching student, while actors Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, and Anvesha Vij play IT aspirants. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor plays a crucial role in the show, along with Bhanu Uday, Udit Arora, Pranay Pachauri, and Bidita Bag.

Creator Manish Hariprasad said, “Crash Course is a special series. It applies an unfiltered lens into the lives of students caught in the rat race while they prepare for the most important entrance exam of their lives. Vijay Maurya has done a fantastic job, playing the captain of this ship and steering our talented cast through the series and bringing out the best in them. Each of our actors have brought their best to the table, with seasoned actors like Pranay, Udit, Bidita and Bhanu along with an acting powerhouse like Annu ji adding their own flair to the series. Crash Course is a compelling and entertaining watch and we’re excited to bring this Amazon Original series to audiences across 240 countries and territories.”

Director Vijay Maurya added, “Crash Course is a true labour of love. It is a story that is thought-provoking, entertaining and engrossing. The series gives a well-rounded perspective into the lives of students and the joys and struggles they are faced with as they navigate adulthood while battling family and peer pressure in a highly competitive environment. With Crash Course I have not only had the privilege to direct actors like Annu ji, Bhanu, Udit, Bidita and Pranay – each of whom are undoubtedly powerful performers, but also work with an array of fresh talented actors who have given it their all and gotten into the skin of their characters. I am truly excited that the show will launch in over 240 countries and territories and I’m looking forward to the audience’s response to the series.”

“As soon as I was approached for Crash Course, I was convinced to be a part of it, all thanks to its captivating subject,” said Annu Kapoor. He further added, “Amazon Prime Video has been creating content that appeals to audiences across India and the world and I am quite positive that Crash Course will be a beautiful feather in its cap. The series will remind one of the simpler joys of being a student, and at the same time make one think about the pressures of being a student in such highly competitive times. Crash Course gave me the opportunity to work with a talented creator like Manish, and a multifaceted director like Vijay they both had a very clear vision about the show, and it was a great experience working with them.”

Crash Course will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 5, 2022, in India and across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.

