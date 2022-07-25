All set for its release tomorrow, Jjust Music released the teaser of 'Mashooka' featuring Rakul Preet Singh today.

Having triggered the excitement of the audience with the announcement of another blockbuster number, Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has now released the teaser for the eagerly anticipated song 'Mashooka,' which features the diva Rakul Preet Singh.

As soon as Jjust Music released the motion poster for 'Mashooka' starring Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role, they quickly released the song's teaser, in which Rakul is depicted in a seductive and hot light. The music seems to create the ideal party atmosphere. Jjust Music posted a teaser on their social media.

Check out the teaser here:

While the song is directed by Charit Desai, it will also see a lot of talents like Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devansh Sharma aka Viruss shaping the vibes of this blockbuster music video. Moreover, recently the makers have announced the release dates of the song, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on 26th, 27th July, and 1st August respectively.

Jjust Music is famous for creating songs like 'Pehli Mulaqat' and 'Allah Ve'. The label also boasts of some iconic singles, including 'Vande Mataram' featuring Tiger Shroff, 'Prada' with Alia Bhatt, and 'Muskurayega India' ft. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and many more.

