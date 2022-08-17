Watch the 2nd trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa; one of the best-cut trailers of 2022.

Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu are gearing up for release on 19th August and just a day before the film hits the theatres, makers have dropped the second trailer of the film. Without a doubt, one can certainly say that this is one of the best-cut trailers of this year. While the makers have dropped all the information to keep us interested, they have left gaps for the audience to fill, making us more intrigued by the film.

While the first trailer of the film was received well by the audience, the second version makes the film look even more promising. This is the first time a genre like this is being touched in the Indian cinema and both the trailer promises, even more, to offer in the cinema halls. In fact, both the songs, ‘Waqt ke Jungle’ and ‘Veham’ from the film have been loved nationwide and have harboured the audience's interests.

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa has opened at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as the Fantasia Film Festival, the London Film Festival, and now the Melbourne International Film Festival. This is after a long leap filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu will mark their return together in the genre they master in.

With Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor also launches Cult movies in the market, a new wing under Balaji Motion Pictures, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Such films have never been made before in India, and with Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap being on board for the third time, here is them bringing one of the well-carved trailers of this year.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

