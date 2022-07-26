Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Afwaah' in Rajasthan where he also shot 'Bypass.'

In recent years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has established himself as a household name thanks to a string of consistently excellent performances that show off his versatility in films of all kinds. The actor is currently filming in Rajasthan for his upcoming movie "Afwaah" while also commemorating the length of his film career. Rajasthan was also the location for his short movie "Bypass."

A close friend of the actor has disclosed, "For the first time in a long time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in Rajasthan for the filming of his upcoming film Afwaah. The actor is very eager to visit the stunning location once more because he has already been there for his short film Bypass. So it appears that the actor's return to the city after all these years will be a good one ".

Bypass was filmed on a stranded road somewhere in Rajasthan, India. The versatile actor recalls the beautiful days while shooting the movie Bypass and revisits the same shooting location for his current movie Afwaah. Afwaah is a 2022 Bollywood drama, helmed by Sudhir Mishra. Afwaah stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The short film Bypass starring Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Irrfan Khan is considered a short silent Bollywood film. The film was screened at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Aubagne Film Festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin boasts of an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut, No Land's Man and Laxman Lopez amongst others.

