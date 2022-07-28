Disney+ Hotstar reveals the motion poster of its upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Dahan’ starring Tisca Chopra & Saurabh Shukla.

The latest motion poster of the upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Dahan’ seems really intriguing. Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra’s look is truly interesting. Tisca gazes intently at something in the distance while Saurabh’s attention too is captured by something. In the backdrop, one can notice a round rotating disc with different symbolic engravings on it. What are they depicting? What’s the mystery around ‘Raakan Ka Rahasya’!

Tisca was most recently seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which received a thumbs up from the audience. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

More details regarding ‘Dahan’ and its trailer will be out on Friday.

