Laal Singh Chaddha's Tur Kalleyan is a solid motivational song that showcases one of the most Picturesque Locations in India.

Laal Singh Chaddha is about to hit the theatres, and as the filmmakers continue to piece together the mystery that is this Aamir Khan vehicle, it frequently feels like his world and ours are one and the same. The new music video for the song 'Tur Kalleyan' was released today, and it is unquestionably one of the best-shot videos ever.

The film's most picturesque sequence, "Tur Kalleyan," not only illustrates Laal Singh Chaddha's transformational journey as he finally learns to love himself in spite of all the obstacles in his path. This inspirational song, with vocals by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, music by Pritam, and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya is well-liked and admired all over the country.

Watch the video here:

‘Tur Kalleyan’ is the longest shot sequence from the film and Aamir Khan, who plays Laal Singh Chaddha, has given his in and out to complete the music video. The makers have captured the beauty of India and its people by covering every unexplored region that tells the untold stories of the nation and its culture.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan endured knee pain before shooting for the music video for ‘Tur Kalleyan’, yet despite all the difficulties, the star gave his best-running shots. In fact, the makers travelled for months to different parts of India to get specific shots which are only in the video for a few seconds.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

