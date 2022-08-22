The massive failure of Laal Singh Chaddha only gets more dismaying with every passing day
The huge disappointment of Laal Singh Chaddha just gets more overwhelming as time passes.
The huge disappointment of Laal Singh Chaddha just gets more overwhelming as time passes.
- One now hears that Netflix has called off its deal with co-producers Aamir Khan and Viacom 18 for an OTT premier, citing “impractical demands” as the reason.
- A source very close to the development tells me, “Aamir and Viacom wanted close to Rs 200 crores for the digital rights of Laal Singh Chaddha and on top if it they demanded a minimum of a three-month gap between theatrical and OTT release from Netflix.
- Until the last moment when the film released in theatres on 11 August, Netflix was negotiating with Aamir.
- Now when the film has proved a colossal disaster at the boxoffice, Netflix is no longer interested in buying Laal Singh Chaddha. The negotiations have been called off.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Akshay Kumar on the dowry system: The malpractice continues to plague India even today
Speaking about it, while promoting Raksha Bandhan, the actor added, "We cannot disagree with the fact that dowry is very much there in India. It's in the layers."
Aamir Khan on his character in Laal Singh Chaddha: None of us questioned why he is a Sikh
Aamir Khan plays a Sikh in this Advait Chandan directorial that's the official remake of Forrest Gump. The film released in cinemas on August 11.
Alia Bhatt on Laal Singh Chaddha: Such a beautiful film, watch only in cinemas
The Darlings actress shared her take on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film on her Instagram story. The official remake of Forrest Gump, the film released on August 12 in cinemas.