SIYA is the first directorial venture by Manish Mundra, the corporate leader turned film producer responsible for acclaimed films like Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi and Newton.

Following movies like Newton, India's official entry for the Oscars, Ankhon Dekhi, the opening film at the 8th annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival, and Masaan, which won two Cannes Film Festival awards, Drishyam Films brings you SIYA, another human story of India.

In SIYA, a small-town girl decides to fight for justice and launch a movement against the oppressive patriarchal system in spite of all the odds. The banner has cast rising stars Pooja Pandey in the lead role of SIYA and Vineet Kumar Singh from Rangbaaz to bring this cinematic experience to life.

Says director Manish Mundra, “Day after day, year after year, the cases of crime against women escalate. Siya is an attempt to depict the abject inhumanity that powerless, innocent women are subjected to in a world that treats sex as taboo and yet women as sex objects.”

Says Pooja Pandey, “As a woman, this narrative to me felt like an important one. It’s a story that deserves to be told and one that

echoes the sentiments of countless victims.”

Adds Vineet Kumar Singh, “It takes a great deal of skill to walk the fine line between entertainment and impactful messaging. Drishyam Films takes a leap of faith here and aims to do just that with SIYA. The film is power-packed, hard-hitting and one that commands your attention.”

Produced by Drishyam Films, SIYA is directed by Manish Mundra and will release nationwide on the 16th of September 2022.

