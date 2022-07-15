Vivek Agnihotri receives vicious trolling for making fun of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Fans say, 'You have no contribution in making Badshah.'

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files has made fun of and targeted the Bollywood A-listers Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He says that the industry will suffer as long as creators continue to cater to the "Sultan, Badshah, and King" of the industry.

Vivek prides himself on being a clutter-breaker who steers clear of Bollywood's "trends." His last film, The Kashmir Files is one of 2022's biggest hits. Vivek has always been outspoken about his opinions on a variety of issues, and most recently he shared his views on the dreary phase of Bollywood. "Why is Shah Rukh Khan still king of Bollywood?" a news site tweeted. Vivek retweeted the tweet and wrote: "As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT."

As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACThttps://t.co/msqfrb7gS3 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 14, 2022

Agnihotri got brutally trolled by netizens and was called 'egoistic' by many of them. A user asserted, "Ye wahi log hai jinko pure syllabus me ek question ka answer yaad ho jae to khud ko topper samjhane lagte hai." Another user wrote, "ShahRukhKhan ne To jarurt Padne par Apni jeb se nikal kar de diya. Kya Vivek Agni hotri ne Kashmir file ki Kamai ka paisa un Kashmiri Barahmno ko banta ? Ya fir us peso ko desh Ki Seva me Lagaya ? Bhai tweet krke Dharm ki Rajniti or Real life me jeb dhili krne me Fark hota hai." A netizen wrote, "Vivek ji sarkaar ke Saath lage rahiye ..apko bhi Jagah mil jayegi..btw you have no contribution in making badshah ,sultan and king..thy are there With their hard work anfd bcz public like karti hai unko…aap bhi mehnat karo rajneeti kam."

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files made it to the IMDb list of top 10 Indian films of 2022.

