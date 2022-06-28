No break for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi on their 25th anniversary! Love is in the Air.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been crossing all the boundaries with his 'Humanity Tour', and is unstoppable in creating awareness amongst the citizens that he rose with his film The Kashmir Files. And now, on his way to spreading the awareness, comes the celebration of his anniversary with his wife Indian actress, writer, and film producer Pallavi Joshi.

While taking to his social media, the director shared a beautiful picture with his wife as he counts 25 years of their successful married life. The director marked their anniversary as he wrote the caption:

25 yrs. pic.twitter.com/0UFdilufYJ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 28, 2022

"25 years. Without a break"

Moreover, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is fearlessly travelling places to leave his mark with a visionary initiative 'Humanity Tour'. Recently, the director met Annika Klose Member of Parliament, Berlin, SPD party at the German Parliament in Berlin, and was seen sharing his experience with his fans.

