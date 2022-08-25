Kartik Aaryan has got a new name for his fan army and everyone is loving it. Read more.

There is no doubt that Kartik Aaryan has owned his place in the industry with his talent and hard work. A self-made superstar in a true sense. Kartik is enjoying a huge fanbase all across the nation. While the actor has won the hearts of the million with his brilliant performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he was seen sharing all the credit for his popularity with his fans.

The fan-made superstar for a reason, Kartik’s popularity is making noise around all the corners but the actor believes in being grounded and rooted. While speaking about his fans and his bond with them at an event of a leading publication, the actor shared “The relatability factor is main, wahi rehne wala hun. Butter Paneer, Boondi Raita – menu wahi rehne wala hai.” Moreover, he also threw light on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while having a conversation saying “I’m so happy that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked. It worked not just for us but for the entire industry. We all believed in the project.”

Kartik is truly a fan-favourite superstar of this generation. His fan base is wide and pours in immense love for the star wherever he goes. While the actor recently attended an event he encountered a craze fan moment where his fans went crazy for having him with them. The actor further addressed the quality time spent with his fans referring to it as ‘Fanception’.

The busy actor has films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

