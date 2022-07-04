While ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa’ clocks 14 years since its premiere, it looks like the journey of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ started on the same day.

On 4th July 2008, during the premiere of the cult classic Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa, Aamir Khan, and Atul Kulkarni got together and discussed their love for cinema, and how fascinated they were by the cinematic wonder of Forrest Gump. Both the actors agreed that the film should travel places and reach people. Post this conversation, Atul Kulkarni felt inspired to write Laal Singh Chaddha which is now slated to release on 11th Aug 2022.

Both, the release of the movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa and the conception of Laal Singh Chaddha took place exactly 14 years ago. The goal of this project was to depict the tale of a good-hearted young man who discovers how to live a happy life. Stories like these are meant to be told; they shouldn't be buried in the sock drawer. The process of making the movie was extremely difficult, despite the fact that it is an epitome of love. It took around 8 years for Aamir Khan Productions to acquire the rights to Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is without a doubt one of Aamir Khan Productions' most challenging endeavours.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa was a huge success back then. The film still identifies with the youth of India and resonates with pop culture. From music to cinematography, everything about the film was very well appreciated by the audience.

After Lagaan, it was one of the first few films produced by Aamir Khan Productions and also managed to garner a 100 per cent success ratio in every project they take. Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on 11th August 2022.

