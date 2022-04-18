Zoya Akhtar's The Archies goes on floors. The film marks the debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Monday began shooting for her upcoming Netflix live-action musical film The Archies.

The streamer has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India.

The Archies reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son, Agastya Nanda, all making their screen debut.

Reema Kagti took to Instagram and posted a picture of a clapboard. "Archie's shoot starts, Tiger Baby's first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix," she wrote.

Though the cast has not officially been announced, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi and Agastya will feature as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively. The trio were also spotted on the film's set in March, reportedly for a costume trial. ​

Last year, in November, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced the Hindi adaptation of The Archie on Instagram as she wrote, Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! 'The Archies' A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix."

Speaking about the project, the Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy helmer had said "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

The film is bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

With inputs from PTI

