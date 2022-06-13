During a meeting in Mumbai, lead actor Adivi Sesh announced The Major Promise, a fundraiser in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that will provide funds to CDS & NDA aspirants across the country.

Based on the brave life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major has received an astounding response from all quarters. Audiences and critics, everyone unanimously have loved the film which has been reflected in the remarkable global box office collection.

To take this initiative forward, the team of Major met the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the Major Promise. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra offered full support, once they commence the work on the same. Team Major was congratulated by the CM for the film’s nobility and patriotism quotient. The CM also reminisced about his family’s and his own personal experience during the 26/11 attacks.

Had the incredible opportunity to meet the Honourable CM of Maharashtra Shri UddhavThackeray. He promised to extend full support for our MAJOR promise fund for NDA aspirants. It was an incredible moment. Thank you for the amazing words about our film sir. @CMOMaharashtra (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xOKN5liRk7 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 13, 2022

Adivi Sesh took the first step to immortalise Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and The Major Promise will make him an inspiration for the youth of the nation. Taking the cause to the Honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is the next big step for the team.

