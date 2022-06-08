Kriti Sanon gets a sweet surprise on the sets of Ganapath post her big win, says, 'Made my day'.

Kriti Sanon gets a sweet surprise on the sets of Ganapath as she arrives for her shoot post the massive win as the Best Actress for Mimi, at a recently held prestigious award function. The versatile and leading actress took to her social media to share videos of a surprising entry for her at the sets this morning when she arrived to shoot for her next action flick, Ganapath. We could see a red carpet laid out with balloons and pyro fireworks alongside.

She then had another surprise waiting in her vanity van as it was filled with bouquets of flowers spread out in the van and an adorable note that Congratulated the honest, dedicated and talented actor that she is, who has come to win big and also cheered to her film, Mimi. A surprised and happy Kriti wrote:

"Thank you so much Team Ganapath

Made my day! ",

She also tagged the producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh at Pooja Entertainment and her director, Vikas Bahl.

Kriti leads the industry today as one of the biggest names with a massive lineup of films in her kitty including, Adipurush, Shehzada, Ganapath, Bhediya and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

