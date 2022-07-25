The Team Of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal Enjoy Gaming Time During The Break In Warsaw, Poland.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest project Bawaal is currently on the floors with a spectacular casting coup of Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor shooting for it. While there is a lot of work going on to complete the shoot of Bawaal, the team and the cast is making time for fun and recreational activities.

Currently, the cast of Bawaal is in Warsaw, Poland for the next schedule of the film. Amidst all the hardship the makers are pouring in, fun and leisure time is equally important. Taking to social media, the producers of the film shared a video of Varun Dhawan and the other members of the team enjoying varieties of games.

In the caption they wrote:

“Game mode on 🔛

#BawaalDiaries

#SajidNadiadwala’s #Bawaal

Directed by @niteshtiwari22”

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April, 2023.

