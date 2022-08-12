In the month of August, Tata Play has your dose of entertainment ready with month-long premieres of celebrated Bollywood titles.

In the month of August, Tata Play has your dose of entertainment ready with month-long premieres of celebrated Bollywood titles. From drama to action to patriotic films, the platform has them all to keep your watch list fresh and exciting. Celebrity birthdays over the month will also be marked on the platform with their marquee movies, making this a month of cinematic festivities. Read on to find out the complete list of movies that will premiere on Tata Play in August.

Coolie No. 1 (12th August)

Coolie No. 1 is a 2020 Indian Hindi-language comedy masala film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A reboot of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor, this rendition comprises a power-packed cast Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. This light hearted story of confusion and quirky reel mannerisms of the characters is bound to take you on a joy ride.

Kesari (15th August - Independence Day Special)

Based on true events, the Akshay Kumar starrer, is on the life of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the British Indian Army, who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. However, what unfolds is the greatest last stand war of all time.

Sardar Udham (15th August -Independence Day Special)

To celebrate the spirit of Independence Day, Tata Play will be airing Vicky Kaushal’s national award-winning movie, Sardar Udham, which showcases the staggering story of an Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who seeks revenge on Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor, by assassinating him after his troops cruelly kill hundreds of people in the unfamous Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

LUDO (31st August -Rajkumar Rao’s birthday Special)

A critically acclaimed movie by Anurag Basu, Ludo starring Rajkumar Rao, consists of four seemingly different stories intertwine in a game of fate and chance that includes a scandalous sex tape, a suitcase full of money and unsettled scores. The characters brought to life by excellent actors like RajKumar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur and power packed women starcast like Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Asha Negi to name a few.

