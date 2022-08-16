Tahira Kashyap has been an inspiration for many after she won her battle against cancer. She recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out after 4 years of surgery.

Women all around the world have found inspiration in Tahira Kashyap as she personifies strength and optimism in the wake of her cancer struggle. Tahira has taken ownership of her situation and never stops motivating not only cancer patients but everyone.

Tahira recently posted a video wherein she can be seen working out. Tahira mentioned that doing push-ups after 4 years of surgery was a big wonder. She also emphasized the fact that one mustn't lose hope and should never undermine human potential. Tahira expressed her happiness upon doing 3 sets of pushups. She further mentioned how eminent this achievement was for her as she consistently worked out, gaining strength, inch by inch. She defied all the odds and rejoiced over this feat. Tahira also highlighted the fact that she respected her body wherein she had to strive even more to meet the mark, wherein her body asked her to rest; citing the example of moving forward, even if it is half a step. She further encouraged people to discard despair and embrace hope.

Tahira's Instagram feed oozes positivity, hope and a renewed zest to live. The ace director always makes it a point to send out positivity and encourage people to do their best.

