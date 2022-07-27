The trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film ‘Dobaara’ directed by Anurag Kashyap has been released.

Dobaaraa, the eagerly anticipated new-age thriller released its trailer today. The film will be released in theatres on August 19, 2022. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is now ready to entertain us in movie theatres after screening at a number of film festivals, including the London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee Pannu with a spectacular team of the best director, actors and producers. Just like the name of the film, Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor coups in an impressive team of Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu and Sunir Kheterpal after Badla, Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati after Thappad.

Announcing the same, Taapsee shared a video on Instagram with the caption:

"Sometimes all you need is a second chance…. Because time wasn’t ready for the first one….

See how the world spins with the thrill on August 19th

#Dobaaraa #DobaaraaOn19August #DobaaraaFilm"

The murder is the focal point of the movie. Additionally, it appears that the movie will feature time travel. According to reports, the movie is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Miraj. The movie also features two storms. Similar to this, the relationship between the two incidents that occur between them can only be determined after viewing the movie. The trailer appears to be very interesting. Those who have seen Miraj will be familiar with the plot, which could lessen the suspense of this tale for them. However, those who haven't seen it can anticipate a suspenseful thriller.

Watch the trailer here:

Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.