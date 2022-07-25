Ektaa R Kapoor coups in a spectacular team of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Sunir Kheterpal & Pavail Gulati, the best in the genre for ‘Dobaaraa’.

Dobaaraa, the eagerly anticipated new-age thriller from Ektaa R. Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap will be released in theatres on August 19, 2022. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is now ready to entertain us in movie theatres after screening at a number of film festivals, including the London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022.

The Anurag Kashyap-directed film has played at festivals across all genres and has been well-received by viewers. Dobaaraa is currently scheduled to premiere at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022, which will start on August 12 and run through August 30.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee Pannu with a spectacular team of the best director, actor and producers. Just like the name of the film, Dobaaraa, Ektaa R Kapoor coups in an impressive team of Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu and Sunir Kheterpal after Badla, Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati after Thappad.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose.

Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

